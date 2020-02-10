Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) to Present at The Benchmark Company Construction & Industrials One-on-One Investor Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCQB:ALPP), announced today that company, will present at the Benchmark Company Construction & Industrials One-on-One Investor Conference, Thursday, March 19, 2020. The event will be held at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL.

Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact Alpine 4 Investor Relations at investorrelations@alpine4.com.

Kent. B Wilson CEO of Alpine 4 had this to say "This will be our first opportunity to showcase our fastest-growing holding subsidiary A4 Construction Services, Inc. This event will be one of many during our 2020 roadshow and awareness campaign. Zacks recently put out a report on the commercial construction market with a very positive 2020 and 2021 outlook for those companies that provide services in the; mechanical, healthcare and industrial services construction segments. These happen to also be segments in which our A4 Construction Services subsidiaries operate in. We know Alpine 4 Technologies will be well received at the Benchmark Conference and we look forward to attending.

About Alpine 4 Technologies: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly-traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Investor Relations: investorrelations@alpine4.com

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

