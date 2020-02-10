UK Gambling Companies Can Navigate Upcoming Credit Card Ban Effectively With Easy Payment Gateway

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's ban on credit card use in online gaming, which comes into effect on April 14, has put the gambling industry in check. In this context, Easy Payment Gateway, payment and fraud management services aggregator, recommends these businesses look for payment alternatives with the objective of retaining customers and continue growing their market share.

"If the announcement of the British Government's decision has already caused losses in the shares of large gambling companies, the imminent entry of the ban and the uncertainty as to whether debit cards will be affected shows the need to find alternatives to help them overcome this situation," says Gibraltarian Alex Capurro, founder of Easy Payment Gateway.

Thus, the company reminds of the importance of online gaming sites evaluating the range of options they offer: the more possibilities the user has to make deposits into their accounts and make refunds of their winnings, the more opportunities there will be to maximize the conversion ratio and, therefore, to retain and build customer loyalty.

The Easy Payment Gateway platform has 240 payment methods, fraud management, kyc, etc. enabled - of which 190 are alternatives - encompassing 35 bank card processors worldwide. This means, in the words of Alex Capurro, "More opportunities for potential customers to find the payment method that best suits their tastes and needs." The company showed all the possibilities its technology offers at ICE London, which was held on 4, 5 and 6 February.

In addition, it is important that, in parallel, a process is articulated that is agile and intuitive, in which the user does not have to go navigating through different windows, since this can cause a certain distrust and abandonment on the part of the potential consumer. "The faster and easier the payment is for the client, the more possibility this business will have to make them loyal," points out Capurro. "In addition, gambling customers tend to be very recurrent, so it is essential to facilitate payment, especially for those who are more trusting."

The Easy Payment Gateway platform is easily integrated into the website itself and allows for the development of regular customer lists, known as whitelists, so that customers are spared the verification process and can access payment directly, providing a better user experience.