Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc (RSVL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2020 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 158.194 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63348 CODE: RSVL LN ISIN: FR0011119205 ISIN: FR0011119205 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSVL LN Sequence No.: 45663 EQS News ID: 971645 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 10, 2020 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)