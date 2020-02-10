Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2020 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.2418 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 734693 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 45676 EQS News ID: 971671 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 10, 2020 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)