Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAE LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2020 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 130.3022 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 379209 CODE: MVAE LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAE LN Sequence No.: 45708 EQS News ID: 971735 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2020 06:45 ET (11:45 GMT)