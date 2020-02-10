Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2020 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.7274 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19563280 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 45789 EQS News ID: 971897 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2020 06:50 ET (11:50 GMT)