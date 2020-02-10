Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWNL LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2020 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.4634 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2180747 CODE: TWNL LN ISIN: LU1900066033 ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWNL LN Sequence No.: 45796 EQS News ID: 971911 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 10, 2020 06:50 ET (11:50 GMT)