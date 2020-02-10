Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2020 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.3193 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1649246 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 45803 EQS News ID: 971925 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 10, 2020 06:51 ET (11:51 GMT)