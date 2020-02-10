Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2020 / 12:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 379.6013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 169720 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 45686 EQS News ID: 971691 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2020 06:54 ET (11:54 GMT)