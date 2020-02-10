

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allergan Inc. (AGN):



-Earnings: -$0.32 billion in Q4 vs. -$4.30 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.97 in Q4 vs. -$12.83 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allergan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.73 billion or $5.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.57 per share -Revenue: $4.35 billion in Q4 vs. $4.08 billion in the same period last year.



