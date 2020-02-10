Nucleus Recognizes Vena as a Leader in its CPM Value Matrix for Seventh Year in a Row

High usability propels Vena to the top of the 2020 CPM Technology Value Matrix

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Vena Solutions, a provider of cloud-based financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software, is pleased to announce that Nucleus Research has recognized the company as a Leader in its Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Technology Value Matrix for the seventh consecutive year.

The report provides a comprehensive ranking of CPM software vendors based on functionality and ease-of-use. Vena earned top marks in the usability category once again, edging out established competitors including Planful, Prophix and Workday.

Vena's high usability ranking can be attributed to the software's front-end integration with Microsoft Excel, as well as its ability to provide a centralized platform for the full spectrum of finance functions. The company has doubled its customer base over the last two years, and is poised for further growth in 2020 as it continues to attract both enterprise and mid-market customers.

"Nucleus expects Vena to continue adding customers who are looking for modern CPM value but don't want to force significant retraining on a new tool," says Andrew MacMillen, an analyst with Nucleus and author of the 2020 Value Matrix. "[Vena] has established itself as a competitive player across the market due to its upfront investments in usability."

For Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena Solutions, the Leader distinction reflects the credibility Vena has built in the finance community since the company was founded in 2011.

"I'm thrilled to see Vena get recognized as an industry leader once again," says Madeley. "But as we continue to scale, it's important that we never lose sight of the trust our customers have placed in us. It's time to lean in and continue delivering on our promise to serve as strategic partners and provide flexible, powerful and intuitive FP&A solutions."

About Vena Solutions

Vena Solutions is redefining how businesses manage their budgeting, forecasting, reporting and financial close processes. Vena provides finance teams with an FP&A cloud platform that combines Excel with a centralized database, sophisticated workflow, powerful reporting and advanced analytics. More than 700 of the world's best companies rely on Vena to deliver trusted insights that drive faster, smarter business decisions. Learn more at www.venasolutions.com .

