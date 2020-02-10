

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) said it expects the close of the pending AbbVie transaction around the end of the first quarter 2020. On January 10, AbbVie and Allergan received conditional approval from the European Commission for AbbVie's proposed acquisition of Allergan.



For the fourth-quarter, non-GAAP performance net income per share was $5.22 compared to $4.29, prior year. Non-GAAP net revenues were $4.35 billion, an increase of 6.6% from prior year. U.S. Specialized Therapeutics net revenues were $1.82 billion, an increase of 0.7 percent from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

