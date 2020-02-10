Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - Sona Nanotech Inc. ("Sona") (CSE: SONA) is deploying its proprietary nanotechnology in the development of a rapid screening test for the current Coronavirus, "nCoV19". Sona is developing a quick-response lateral flow test to screen patients for the nCoV19 virus. When completed, the test is expected to produce results in 5-15 minutes and is anticipated to cost less than $50. There is currently no lateral flow test specific to the nCoV19 strain of the Coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China and continues to spread across the globe.

Sona will integrate its proprietary nanorod technology into a disposable lateral flow test platform (similar to pregnancy tests that can be administered without skilled technicians or additional laboratory equipment) for use as a screening tool to help triage individuals.

Currently, the majority of testing completed for the nCoV19 virus utilizes molecular based technology (PCR), a testing platform that; typically costs more than $200 per test, frequently takes 2-4 hours to produce results, and requires specialized laboratory equipment and skilled technicians to operate. In comparison, lateral flow assays provide results between 5-15 minutes and can be administered by a layperson.

"Screening tests are critical tools in dealing with rapidly evolving and large-scale out-breaks that tax the health care system, like this novel Coronavirus," says Darren Rowles, CEO, Sona Nanotech. Screening tests rapidly identify at-risk patients, which allows the medical community to focus its resources on the patients that need help the most.

"Lateral flow tests previously developed with Sona's proprietary nanorods have demonstrated industry-leading test sensitivity levels compared to other particles," continues Rowles. "The higher the test sensitivity, the more accurately a lateral-flow screening test will identify patients as 'at-risk' or 'not at risk'." Sona is in continuing discussions with several companies and organizations relating to the development of the nCov19 Coronavirus and expects to provide additional updates on Sona's test development in the coming days.

About Infectious Disease Outbreaks

Long-term research shows that outbreaks of infectious diseases are rising around the world. [1] According to World Bank estimates, the annual global cost of moderately severe to severe pandemics is roughly US $570 billion, or 0.7% of global income. [2] The infectious disease diagnostics market is forecast to be worth more than US $20 billion by 2024. [3]

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech Inc. is a nanotechnology life sciences firm that has developed two proprietary methods for the manufacture of rod-shaped gold nanoparticles. The principal business carried out and intended to be continued by Sona is the development and application of its proprietary technology for use in multiplex diagnostic testing platforms that will improve performance over existing tests in the market. Sona manufactures gold nanorods that can produce a variety of colours when integrated into a test strip, making them ideal for multiplexing. The nanorods also offer higher sensitivity and better performance than many existing reagents.

Sona's gold nanorod particles are CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium) free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, pending the approval of various regulatory boards including Health Canada and the FDA.

Sona is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange existing under the laws of Nova Scotia, with its operations in Nova Scotia.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52268