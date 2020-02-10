The last 16.42% of the former Woodford stake in ReNeuron has now been sold to Obotritia Capital. The rest of the former Woodford stake, 16.58%, is now managed by Schroders in an investment trust. Removing the 16.42% overhang should help the shares to stabilise and recover. Clinically, ReNeuron aims to present more retinitis pigmentosa eye data during 2020 adding to the strong initial data. Stroke data from the CTX PISCES III trial are expected around mid-2021. We value ReNeuron at £197m, unchanged.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...