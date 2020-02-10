Increasing Lifestyle-based Disorders to Pave way for Strong Growth of Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market; Market to Show 4.4% CAGR During 2019 to 2027, Finds TMR

- There are more than 22 million people across the globe suffering from congenital heart disorder with additional 2 million being diagnosed each passing year.

- Such high level of patient base is thus expected to provide a huge growth opportunity for the development of the global cardiac arrest Treatment market.

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report about the overall working dynamics of the global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market. The research report predicts the global market to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 4.4% over the duration of given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. This growth will thus take the market to a new valuation worth US$3.9 bn by the end of 2027. Initially, the market was valued at US$2.65 bn in the year 2018.

"The global cardiac arrest Teatment market will experience a plethora of growth opportunities in the near future. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing awareness and adoption of cardiac arrest treatments across globe", finds TMR analysts.

Key Findings in the Research Report:

The global market for cardiac arrest Treatment is segmented in terms of treatment method, sales channel, and geography. Based on treatment method, the global market can be further categorized into medical devices and drugs. The segment of drugs is further classified into beta blockers, fibrinolytic drugs, corticosteroids, anticholinergic drugs, anti-arrhythmic drugs, vasopressors, and others (colloids, crystalloids, sodium bicarbonate, etc.).

The segment of medical devices is further segmented into cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), defibrillators, and others. Of these, the drugs segment is expected to achieve a higher growth in coming years. This is due to the growing reach of these Treatment to masses, their growing affordability, and constant medical improvements in these drugs.

Based on sales channel, the global cardiac arrest Treatment market is further segmented into hospitals, independent pharmacies, and others. Of these, the segment of hospitals is projected to show a promising rate of growth.

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market - Key Driving Factors

There are several micro as well as macroeconomic factors that are exerting a positive influence on the overall development of the global cardiac arrest treatment market. Some of the major driving factors are given below:

In recent years, there has been a substantial transformation in general lifestyles of people. Majority of the masses are now part of a sedentary lifestyle that gives rise to disorders such as obesity, diabetes mellitus, higher levels of cholesterol, and high blood pressure among others. These are the main factors that lead to cardiac diseases. Thus, growing prevalence of these disorders are expected to drive the growth of the global cardiac arrest Treatment market.

According to the research findings by American Heart Association in its 2017 Heart Diseases and Stroke Statistics report, by 2030, the number of people getting diagnosed with heart failure or heart disorder is projected to rise by whooping 46%. This percentage is expected to affect nearly 8 million people across the globe. Thus, such growing level of patient pool is projected to drive the development of the global cardiac arrest Treatment market in coming years.

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market - Key Restraining Factors

Even though the market is on course to achieve a considerable growth in the near future, there are some factors that may hinder its progress and stop it from reaching its full potential.

One of the key restraining factors for the market development has been the affordability of the drugs and Treatment. Currently, not many can easily afford these medicines making them available for select few classes across general population. The companies in the market are working towards making these drugs more generic and readily available, however, until then, this will act as a restraining factor for the market development.

Lack of awareness about these new drugs is also being touted as a vital restraining factor for the market development.

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market - Geographical Analysis

North America has been on the forefront of the global cardiac arrest treatment market in terms of geographical segmentation. Presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with early availability of new drugs and technology are some of the key factors that are helping the growth of the region.

has been on the forefront of the global cardiac arrest treatment market in terms of geographical segmentation. Presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with early availability of new drugs and technology are some of the key factors that are helping the growth of the region. Asia Pacific is projected show a huge growth potential in the coming few years of the forecast period. The region is home to two of the most populous countries in the world, China and India . These nations are expected to offer larger patient pool for the market development. Moreover, increasing spending on developing domestic healthcare infrastructure is also expected to push the growth of the region.

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market - Vendor Landscape

The vendor landscape of the global market is quite fragmented because of the presence of several key players. These companies are projected to concentrate on drug development along with inorganic growth strategies to stay ahead of the competitive curve.

Some of the big names in the global cardiac arrest treatment market are Amgen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, Bayer AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, and Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker) among others.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

Treatment Type

Drugs



Medical Devices

Sales Channel

Hospitals



Independent Pharmacies

Region

North America



Latin America



Middle East and Africa

and

Europe



Asia Pacific

