Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19EWG ISIN: XS1582205040 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
10.02.20
15:07 Uhr
105,39 Euro
-0,04
-0,04 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,08
105,69
15:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2020 | 14:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter results 2019 and annual report for 2019

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2019 and the annual report for 2019 on Thursday 13 February 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Presentation
09:00 a.m. CET: Public presentation in English for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo. The presentation is webcasted live on www.statkraft.com.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

STATKRAFT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)