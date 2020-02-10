VantagePoint AI Software: Vantagepoint AI Predictive Accuracy Increases to 87.4%

Financial Markets Traders see the accuracy of Vantagepoint's trading software continue to increase with ongoing deep machine learning.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / In 1979, Louis B. Mendelsohn launched what would become VantagePoint AI software, the first software in the world to give independent traders the power of AI on a home computer. Forty years on, our neural networks continue to learn and are increasingly accurate.



VantagePoint Trading Software's predictive forecasts have crossed the threshold to now reach up to 87.4% accuracy.

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint explains, "VantagePoint's high-probability forecasts of market trend direction helps traders anticipate changes in price direction, rather than merely identifying trends after the fact. Rather than lagging data and an isolated view of an asset, traders now have the massive computing power of artificial intelligence to help them see a big picture of what is driving price and what other markets are influencing movement."

"So, instead of driving their trades with only a rear-view mirror and a tiny window of visibility, Vantagepoint traders have a broad vista to make unemotional, data-driven choices about when to get in and when to get out of a trade - and that means they can profit more. Our goal is for all of our traders to have the tools to help them find financial freedom!"

Combined with its patented Intermarket Analysis which compiles and analyzes data about the interconnectedness of global markets, VantagePoint's predictive forecasts continue to be the world leader in predictive technical analysis for independent traders. That accuracy is verified by several independent third-party sources who are PhDs who also trade in the markets.

All markets forecasted by Vantagepoint have a minimum of a 70% accuracy rate in order to be included in VantagePoint software. Traders can have a high degree of trust in the market forecasts provided by Vantagepoint AI and as the machine learning continues, that trust will only deepen.

To see a demonstration of Vantagepoint's groundbreaking artificial intelligence software, visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo (link masks to: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/8demo)

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC.

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint is also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and The Children's Cancer Center. To date, Vantagepoint has donated over $670,500 to the community.

Media Contact:

Mike Chmiel

info@vantagepointsoftware.com

813-973-0496

SOURCE: Vantagepoint AI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575837/Vantagepoint-AI-Predictive-Accuracy-Increases-to-874