Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies to Present at NobleCon16 on February 18, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQX:DUOT) (OTCQX:DUOTD), a provider of intelligent analytical technology solutions, has been invited to present at NobleCon16, Noble Capital Markets' Sixteenth Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference, which is being held February 16-18, 2020 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Company Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini and CFO Adrian Goldfarb are scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be webcast and made available for replay on the Company's website and as part of a catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQX:DUOT) (OTCQX:DUOTD), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

