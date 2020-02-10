Collective Real Estate Firm: Los Angeles Realtor Anthony Vulin Awarded RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Los Angeles Realtor and owner of The Collective Realty, Anthony Vulin, has won the RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker award. He was named a 2020 real estate newsmaker because of the work he does to help members of the LGBT community become homeowners.

"Homeownership is the American dream, but the homeownership rate for the LGBT community is 16 percent below the national average," said Vulin. He is an advocate, helping to bring LGBT homeownership numbers up by teaching seminars for first time homeowners in the LGBT community. Vulin states, "People don't realize that you don't need 20% down or a credit score over 700 to get a loan. There are many different programs to help first time homebuyers make their dreams a reality."

Vulin is also involved in fighting discrimination against the LGBT community by fighting LGBT real estate discrimination that is legal in half of the country. He is working with federal legislators and the National Association of Realtors to change these discriminatory practices. He is also president of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals, NAGLREP, a nonprofit that supports LGBT real estate professionals, as well as a board member of Greater Los Angeles Realtors, Pride Real Estate Professionals Association, and California Association of Realtors. Through this work he helps to foster a greater sense of community within the real estate field, and helps to narrow the gap in LGBT homeownership.

Anthony Vulin has been honored with the RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker award along with other notable real estate icons such as Keller Williams Founder, Gary Keller and NAR President Vince Malta.

