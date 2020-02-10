Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.02.2020 | 14:22
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

London, February 10

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAV DATE
Atlantis Japan Growth
Fund Limited		2.5883B61ND55
(UK)		10 February 2020

Date: 10 February 2020

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com

