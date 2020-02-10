Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE4M ISIN: CA45107J1057 Ticker-Symbol: 0IT 
Frankfurt
10.02.20
08:00 Uhr
0,039 Euro
+0,001
+1,32 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICO THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,040
0,057
15:06
0,040
0,057
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ICO THERAPEUTICS
ICO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICO THERAPEUTICS INC0,039+1,32 %