STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares -- Period from Feb 03, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020 AMSTERDAM -- February 10, 2020 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board. STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 03, 2020 to February 07, 2020 (the "Period"), of 403,987 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 26.6623 and for an overall price of EUR 10,771,219.97. Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form. Transactions in Period Weighted Market on average which the Number of purchase price shares were Dates of share per share Total amount bought (MIC transaction purchased (EUR) paid (EUR) code) --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Feb 03, 2020 98,166 25.5407 2,507,228.36 XPAR --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Feb 04, 2020 98,588 26.4967 2,612,256.66 XPAR --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Feb 05, 2020 98,679 27.2462 2,688,627.77 XPAR --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Feb 06, 2020 102,999 27.3187 2,813,798.78 XPAR --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Feb 07, 2020 5,555 26.8782 149,308.40 XPAR --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Total for Period 403,987 26.6623 10,771,219.97 --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 21,716,379 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.4% of the Company's issued share capital. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program). About STMicroelectronics ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented. In 2019, the Company's net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com. For further information, please contact: INVESTOR RELATIONS: Céline Berthier Group VP, Investor Relations Tel: +41.22.929.58.12 celine.berthier@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6uPQYW_LUNmXEna5m7BxBNOg2gbX2gxm1vTRjb6y8_7WMbiupLXex6y8qaY9CnyCDX4o34KVLchYM5I3Tde1lFT2rkG-U7-kz1EIVVSKe5A= MEDIA RELATIONS: Alexis Breton Corporate External Communications Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08 alexis.breton@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=iOGn93pSyIaaDsr5y_5mnZU3Ld8vzx7yI052b2ujoOEeAFdKUazXuGfCpAAXx1das42Ux7KDz6LpvJgA37FSfjrCcNtGuXIH61QeB8C3AHs= Attachment -- C2941C -- Feb 10 2020 -- ST Disclosure of transactions in Own shares_FINAL FOR PUBLICATION https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/79a13cdd-6b0e-42e7-80c3-0885837cad02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2020 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)