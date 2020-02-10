Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International Appoints Mike Contarino to Lead Product Development Programs

Will Oversee Medical Device Commercialization Efforts

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Contarino as its Head of Product Development.

Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Redmond, commented, "Now is a great time for Mike to join our team, as we enter our growth phase of product development for two exciting medical devices, Save-a-Life and CardioMap. Mike is the ideal person to take charge of our commercialization efforts with his 30 years of experience running large medical device product development programs. We look forward to having Mike join our team and progressing the development of Save-a-Life, CardioMap and other medical device opportunities that arise."

Mike Contarino has extensive experience leading the development, and integration of complex medical device products. Additionally, Mike has directed Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance and has been in charge of GMP manufacturing of devices. As a technical and operations professional, Mike brings over 30 years successful leadership in product development, commercialization of complex medical/diagnostic instrumentation, and operations management.

As the leader of Product Development and Manufacturing, Mike Contarino, commented, "I am very eager to join the team at Odyssey, especially at this time when they have two exciting medical devices entering the development stage with plans of commercialization. I look forward to working with our team and partners in furthering the development for both Save-a-Life and CardioMap and being able to bring to market devices that provide valuable solutions to addressable needs in the market."

Mr. Contarino's career spans multiple world-class product development companies including Tecan-Boston, a subsidiary of Tecan AG, where he held the positions of Vice President of R&D, and led all aspects of its novel, automated micro fluidic system platform for Drug Discovery, including overall site management, R&D and Operations. Previously, Mike held the position of Vice President of Systems Development for Instrumentation Laboratory (IL), a global leader in medical diagnostic systems. Mike accelerated product development cycles by introducing design control processes and procedures in R&D. At IL, Mike was a member of the Executive Committee and Scientific Advisory Boards for homeostasis and critical care, was technical lead of the Merger & Acquisition (M&A) team, and had responsibility for R&D sites in the US, Italy and Spain. Prior to IL, Mike was the Director of Engineering at KMC Systems Inc. a recognized leader in systems development of diagnostic platforms. Mike successfully commercialized immunoassay, clinical chemistry and robotic pipetting systems. Mike earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Lowell, completed the Management Development Program at Boston University and is a Member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

