SpendEdge has been monitoring the global janitorial services industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of over USD 30 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Read the 129-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Janitorial Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The rising disposable income of the middle class is allowing people to afford a range of janitorial services which is serving as one of the primary driving forces in the janitorial services industry. Buyers from the commercial and the residential sectors are creating an exponential demand for a range of janitorial services. Commercial cleaning services include window cleaning, vacuuming, floor care, and other services such as kit cleaning and dusting.

Insights into the supply market

In the highly labor-intensive janitorial services industry, service providers are tackling a recurring expenditure on employees. Factors such as the rise in the unemployment rate and lack of skilled workforce are increasing labor costs borne by janitorial service providers which are inflating their service charges in the industry.





In terms of supply, the janitorial services industry is highly fragmented, competitive, and is characterized by a mixture of small, medium, and large service providers. The large service providers are resorting to M&As to enhance service portfolio and quality of services to remain competitive.

Insights into category management strategies that will help buyers to optimize their TCO in the janitorial services industry

This report has listed category management strategies and procurement best practices that will not only aid buyers in achieving an optimal procurement spend but also improve their supplier management relationship.

Engage with service providers who exhibit efficient utility management

Buyers are advised to focus on the efficient management of utilities while assessing prospective service providers. Misuse of utilities will lead to wastage of resources and also result in additional costs for buyers. On that note, buyers are suggested to partner with service providers who use technologies to manage their utilities effectively, without compromising on service performance. For instance, leading service providers are using technologies such as data-driven cleaning tools, electrostatic innovations, cleaning robots, among others. This will help reduce the intervention of humans with respect to services provided, leading to efficient handling of utilities.

Adopting bundling of services

Buyers are advised to partner with service providers who can cater to multiple needs. This will help buyers rationalize their supply base, reduce management complexities, and consolidate their procurement spend. A majority of service providers are consolidating janitorial services with other FM services such as security and catering to help buyers consolidate their procurement spend.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Janitorial services industry spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the janitorial services industry

Regional spend opportunity for janitorial service providers

Janitorial service providers cost structure

Janitorial services pricing models analysis

Janitorial services procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the janitorial services industry

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005351/en/

