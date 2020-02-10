The global two-wheeler in-wheel motor market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005412/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global two-wheeler in-wheel motor market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
In-wheel motors have all components fitted in the small motor which is installed at the hub of the wheel. This reduces weight and makes them less vulnerable to wear and tear. Hence, in-wheel motors require lesser maintenance compared to mid-drive motors. The growing need for lightweight vehicles has created a strong demand for lighter and maintenance-free components such as in-wheel motors from automotive OEMs. In addition, the rising demand for low-powered e-scooters is expected to fuel the growth of the global two-wheeler in-wheel motor market during the forecast period.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30275
As per Technavio, the increasing popularity for two-wheel-drive electric two-wheelers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global Two-Wheeler In-Wheel Motor Market: Increasing Popularity for Two-Wheel Drive Electric Two-Wheelers
Some automotive OEMs are introducing electric two-wheelers that use in-wheel motors in both the wheels to generate more power. For instance, Ubco Bikes offers electric two-wheelers with in-wheel motors for both wheels. Similarly, prominent two-wheeler manufacturers are offering two-wheel-drive hybrid motorcycles that use in-wheel motors in the front wheel. For instance, BMW's 1200GS XDrive is equipped with an in-wheel motor in its front wheel. The growing popularity of such two-wheeler models will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
"Innovations in e-motorcycles with rim motor and the adoption of regenerative braking systems will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Global Two-Wheeler In-Wheel Motor Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market report segments the global two-wheeler in-wheel motor marketbyapplication (e-scooter and e-motorcycle) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the high adoption of low-powered electric two-wheelers in the region.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer Landscape
Geographical Segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005412/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com/