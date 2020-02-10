The global two-wheeler in-wheel motor market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

In-wheel motors have all components fitted in the small motor which is installed at the hub of the wheel. This reduces weight and makes them less vulnerable to wear and tear. Hence, in-wheel motors require lesser maintenance compared to mid-drive motors. The growing need for lightweight vehicles has created a strong demand for lighter and maintenance-free components such as in-wheel motors from automotive OEMs. In addition, the rising demand for low-powered e-scooters is expected to fuel the growth of the global two-wheeler in-wheel motor market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity for two-wheel-drive electric two-wheelers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Two-Wheeler In-Wheel Motor Market: Increasing Popularity for Two-Wheel Drive Electric Two-Wheelers

Some automotive OEMs are introducing electric two-wheelers that use in-wheel motors in both the wheels to generate more power. For instance, Ubco Bikes offers electric two-wheelers with in-wheel motors for both wheels. Similarly, prominent two-wheeler manufacturers are offering two-wheel-drive hybrid motorcycles that use in-wheel motors in the front wheel. For instance, BMW's 1200GS XDrive is equipped with an in-wheel motor in its front wheel. The growing popularity of such two-wheeler models will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Innovations in e-motorcycles with rim motor and the adoption of regenerative braking systems will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Two-Wheeler In-Wheel Motor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global two-wheeler in-wheel motor marketbyapplication (e-scooter and e-motorcycle) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the high adoption of low-powered electric two-wheelers in the region.

