TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Saeed Torbati is proud to announce that Ontario Green Savings has recently been listed on the StartUp 50 2019, achieving a ranking of 20. The company shows a two-year revenue growth of 785%.

Saeed Torbati is the CEO of Ontario Green Savings. Founded in 2015, Ontario Green Savings is a leading smart home rental program provider in Ontario. It is one of the largest rental providers, bringing energy solutions, smart home and automation to 8,500 customers.

Canadian Business Magazine lists the Startup 50 yearly, ranking Canada's top new growth companies.

Saeed Torbati notes that Ontario Green Savings will be closing a new finance facility soon to support the company's expansion into smart home automation.

"The company is always growing and expanding into new sections of the energy-saving industry," says Saeed Torbati.

For more information, visit https://ontariogreensavings.com/.

About Saeed Torbati

Born and raised in Iran, Saeed Torbati is now a serial entrepreneur with multiple successful businesses, dividing his time between Toronto and Ottawa in Ontario in Canada. He graduated from Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology with honours in 2012, receiving a degree in Electromechanical Engineering Robotics. He then began working in the green energy sector as a sales representative. This launched him into the green technology and financial industry, leading him to form his own corporation. He went on to earn an Associate's degree in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Harvard Business School. Saeed Torbati has built a successful career, with one of the companies that he manages, Ontario Green Savings, being listed as one of the fastest growing start-ups in 2019.

Contact:

Saeed Torbati

saeed.moravvej.torbati@gmail.com

SOURCE: Saeed Torbati

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575867/Saeed-Torbati-Announces-Ontario-Green-Savings-Listing-on-Startup-50