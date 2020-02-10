Potnetwork Holdings Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings Reports Over $15 Million in Revenue for 2019, Bringing Its 3-Year Revenue Total to Over $55 Million

FT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN) ("the Company") released today its estimated total revenues for calendar 2019, which were recorded as more than $15 Million. Since the Company's revenue results essentially represent those of Diamond CBD, its subsidiary, this means that since acquiring Diamond CBD in 2017, the Company has achieved aggregate gross revenues exceeding an amazing $55 Million from Diamond CBD products (2017, 2018 and 2019).

Kevin Hagen, President and CEO, stated, "Surpassing a $50 Million revenue milestone in just 3 years represents a significant achievement and attests to the strength of the Company's brands and high levels of consumer preference for its products."

He added, "We believe 2020 will be a tremendous year for us in terms of new product sales and other significant developments. We expect this first year of our new decade will be a year of promising announcements as we enter a new phase of growth and new markets. Once again, we want to thank our investors for their continued support and encouragement, and believe 2020 will end up demonstrating a positive, upward value to their investment."

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded SEC reporting company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork Magazine. For more information, please visit, www.potnetworkholding.com.

As an SEC reporting company, the Company's financial statements for calendar years 2017 and 2018.with fully audited. Its 2019 PCAOB audit is underway. All the Company's public SEC filings are readily accessible on the SEC's Edgar website under "PotNetwork Holdings, Inc."

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, vape liquids and other CBD containing products found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

