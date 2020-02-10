

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - South Korean movie Parasite created history at this year's Oscars by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy award for best feature film.



The vicious social satire about two families from different classes in South Korean capital Seoul was the big winner at the Oscars 2020, taking home four awards in total.



Its director and producer Bong Joon Ho won the award for best Director and Original Screenplay.



Parasite also won the award for International Feature Film or the category's previous name, Foreign Language Film.



It was first film from South Korea to be nominated in this category.



Bong Joon Ho won in all three of the categories for which he was nominated. He paid tribute to his fellow nominees, especially his fellow Directing nominee Martin Scorsese, saying that he studied film making by looking to the works of the legendary director.



Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker, one of the most talked-about films of 2019.



Renee Zellweger, who plays Judy Garland in the biographical drama film - Judy - about the American singer and actress, was named best actress.



This is the second major award for both Phoenix and Zellweger in these categories in a gap of just one week. They were adjudged the best actors at the British Academy Film Awards.



Supporting Actor award went to Brad Pitt for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



Laura Dern won Supporting Actress for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story. It was a repeat of their win in these categories in BAFTA earlier this month.



British epic war film 1917 won three awards, for Best cinematography (Roger Deakins), Best visual effects (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy) and Best sound mixing (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson.)



The 92nd Oscars were held at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Sunday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX