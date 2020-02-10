The German start-up provides mounting structures for bifacial solar modules as well as PV systems which can be installed as a fence to enclose pastures. Next2Sun Mounting Systems is offering 5% annual interest over five years.From pv magazine Germany. Bifacial solar modules are ideally suited to agricultural sites, according to German start-up Next2Sun Mounting Systems. The modules can be installed vertically because they harness incident solar radiation on their front and rear sides and vertical orientation occupies less agricultural land. Such modules can also be installed as fencing, according ...

