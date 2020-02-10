

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy is set to grow 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the Bank of France predicted in a report released on Monday.



In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross domestic product unexpectedly decreased 0.1 percent from the previous quarter.



The monthly survey by Bank of France showed that the manufacturing confidence index remained unchanged at 96 in January.



In January, industrial production eased slightly, largely due to the weakness in aeronautics, automobile and electrical equipment sectors. Meanwhile, the IT and electronic equipment sectors recovered strongly.



Order books were stable and business leaders expect a return to trend growth in February, the survey found.



The business confidence index for services rose to 98 from 97 in December. Firms expect services activity to slow in February.



The sentiment indicator for construction climbed to 106 from 105 in December. Constructors expect activity to continue to grow at a sustained pace in February.



