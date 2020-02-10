Maidstone Tree Farm & Garden Centre wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Windsor

WINDSOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Maidstone Tree Farm & Garden Centre is the largest garden centre in the Windsor-Essex area, offering healthy trees, lush evergreens and colourful perennial plants. Whether you are a rookie gardener in need of hand-holding or an experienced gardener planning your next project, our team can give you the customer service , professional advice and tailored recommendations to ensure your unique project is completed easily, with long-lasting results.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

We are honoured to receive this award for the Windsor-Essex area.

Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Consumer Choice Award recipients are not selected by a panel of judges but chosen by the Consumer. Currently, you'll find Consumer Choice Award Winners spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.

Maidstone Tree Farm & Garden Centre Contact Information

Address: 7010 Hwy #3, Maidstone, ON N0R 1K0

Email: info@MaidstoneTreeFarm.com

Phone: 519-737-2999

Website: www.MaidstoneTreeFarm.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MaidstoneTreeFarm

Twitter: www.twitter.com/mtreefarm

