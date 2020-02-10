The "EU Fresh Or Chilled Cuts Of Chicken Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the fresh chicken cut market in the European Union is estimated at $18B in 2018. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The total market indicated a buoyant increase from 2007 to 2018: its value increased at an average annual rate of +7.1% over the last eleven years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period.

Based on 2018 figures, fresh chicken cut consumption increased by +15.2% against 2015 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of 14% year-to-year. The level of fresh chicken cut consumption peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the near future.

Consumption By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of fresh chicken cut consumption in 2018 were the Netherlands (1.1M tonnes), Poland (947K tonnes) and the UK (911K tonnes), with a combined 45% share of total consumption.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of fresh chicken cut consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by the Netherlands, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the UK ($3.7B), the Netherlands ($2.6B) and France ($2.2B) constituted the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, together accounting for 47% of the total market.

In 2018, the highest levels of fresh chicken cut per capita consumption was registered in the Netherlands (64 kg per person), followed by Poland (25 kg per person), the UK (14 kg per person) and Spain (11 kg per person), while the world average per capita consumption of fresh chicken cut was estimated at 13 kg per person.

From 2007 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of the fresh chicken cut per capita consumption in the Netherlands stood at +13.8%. The remaining consuming countries recorded the following average annual rates of per capita consumption growth: Poland (+10.1% per year) and the UK (+2.4% per year).

Production in the EU

The fresh chicken cut production totaled 6.8M tonnes in 2018, growing by 7.8% against the previous year. The total output indicated a prominent expansion from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +7.0% over the last eleven years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, fresh chicken cut production increased by +110.1% against 2007 indices.

The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2016 with an increase of 13% y-o-y. The volume of fresh chicken cut production peaked in 2018 and is likely to continue its growth in the near future.

In value terms, fresh chicken cut production amounted to $17.2B in 2018 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +4.1% from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of 18% against the previous year. Over the period under review, fresh chicken cut production reached its maximum level in 2018 and is likely to continue its growth in the near future.

Exports in the EU

In 2018, approx. 1.9M tonnes of fresh or chilled cuts of chicken were exported in the European Union; rising by 4% against the previous year. Over the period under review, fresh chicken cut exports continue to indicate a buoyant increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of 25% against the previous year. Over the period under review, fresh chicken cut exports reached their maximum in 2018 and are likely to continue its growth in the near future.

Imports in the EU

In 2018, approx. 1.6M tonnes of fresh or chilled cuts of chicken were imported in the European Union; jumping by 4.9% against the previous year. Over the period under review, fresh chicken cut imports continue to indicate buoyant growth. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2009 with an increase of 23% year-to-year. Over the period under review, fresh chicken cut imports reached their maximum in 2018 and are likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.

Data coverage:

Market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Production in the EU, split by region and country

Trade (exports and imports) in the EU

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology And AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Global Marketplace

4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products Worldwide

4.3 Most Consumed Products Worldwide

4.4 Most Traded Products

4.5 Most Profitable Products For Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Global Production

7.1 Production Volume And Value

7.2 Production By Country

8. Global Imports

8.1 Imports From 2007-2017

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Global Exports

9.1 Exports From 2007-2017

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles Of Major Producers

11. Country Profiles

Countries Covered

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

