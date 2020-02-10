Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.02.2020 | 15:46
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 10

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2020, of 3.75p per share, payable 21 March 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 21 February 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 20 February 2020.

Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

10 February 2020

