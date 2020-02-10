Hillcrest Physiotherapy wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Abbotsford

ABBOTSFORD, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Our philosophy at Hillcrest Physiotherapy Clinic is to provide each patient with the best care possible in order for them to reach their goals as quickly as possible. Our professionals treat each of our clients with one-on-one, quality care, helping them achieve a healthy and full recovery. We utilize therapeutic methods of healing such as traditional physiotherapy, Craniosacral therapy, guided exercise programs, postural correction, dry needling , shockwave therapy , laser therapy and Kinesio Taping.



What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

We take great pride in serving our community and receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honour. There are many deserving businesses across the lower mainland and Fraser Valley and we are thrilled to be chosen as one of the leaders of physiotherapy services in Abbotsford, BC.

Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Consumer Choice Award recipients are not selected by a panel of judges but chosen by the Consumer. Currently, you'll find Consumer Choice Award Winners spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.

Address: 220-32156 Hillcrest Ave, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1S5

Email: hillcrestphysiotherapy@gmail.com

Website: www.hillcrestphysio.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hillcrestphysio/

