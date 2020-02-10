ZMG Constructions: Richard Zahn and BCC Construction Group, LLC Close $53 Million American Landmark Apartments

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Richard Zahn and BCC Construction Group, LLC are proud to announce the closing of a $53 Million, 365-unit luxury AA Class property in Orlando, Florida. The property was designed by Baker Barrios Architects Inc. and VRB Engineers.

The Dezeo Grande property, which was previously the Artegon Mall, is a five story community on the grounds of Dezer City. The property will feature a large resort-style pool with poolside BBQ, gym, Wi-Fi lounge, café lounge, bike storage, and a 4.5 story parking garage.

A future phase two 365-unit complex is scheduled, along with a high-rise hotel on the same campus.

Richard Zahn notes that Dezer City, now known as an AA class asset and build, is poised to transform the old Artegon Mall property into a state-of-the-art, mixed-use project over the next five years in partnership with Mr. Lubeck, CEO of Landmark American Apartments and Michael Dezer, Dezer City landowner and partner.

BCC Construction Group is Richard Zahn's new construction division, which has built over 6,200 units in the past seven years.

Richard Zahn, chairman of BCC Construction Group, LLC, along with his wife, Michele Zahn, CEO of PCDG Construction, is deeply involved in their Church East Coast Believers Church; they work closely with Pastors Norm and Dina Debois in helping raise money for local charities annually that focuses on housing, clothing, feeding, and building up needy families.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ZMG-Construction-126531504192/.

About Richard Zahn

Richard Zahn Sr., Chairman of BCC Construction Group, LLC has specialized in affordable housing since 1996. Having performed a plethora of HUD, mixed use projects over the past 24 years, Zahn and his team/entities have performed in excess of $187 million in projects over the past three years, and over $1.6 billion in projects since he joined the firm(s).

