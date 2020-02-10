Web Presence: Bennett Velasquez Shares the Best Things to in Yellowstone National Park for First-Time Visitors

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Every year 4 million people visit Yellowstone National Park. While Yellowstone is rich with natural beauty and a nature lover's paradise, not many first time visitors know where to start. After all, Yellowstone National Park has over 2 million acres of natural wonders. Bennett Velasquez, a young travel enthusiast, had the opportunity to enjoy everything Yellowstone has to offer. He shares useful tips for first-time visitors.

Grand Canyon of Yellowstone

According to Bennett Velasquez, first-time visitors to Yellowstone National cannot miss the opportunity to see the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. The spectacular views of the Grand Canyon make it a paradise for hikers. Even if first-time visitors to Yellowstone are not into hiking, they can take in photo-worthy views. The canyon stretches to over 20 miles, and it's about a mile wide.

Old Faithful

First time visitors to Yellowstone National Park cannot miss Old Faithful. Bennett Velasquez points out the Old Faithful Geyser alone makes the visit worth it. While Old Faithful is not the largest geyser in the world, it does reach an impressive 130 feet. The best part is if visitors miss the eruption of Old Faithful, they can catch it again in an hour and a half. They can also catch the eruption of Old Faithful from the viewpoint of Upper Geyser Basin, and it's only a mile long hike.

Yellowstone Lake

Yellowstone Lake is the largest body of water in Yellowstone National Park. It sits 7,000 feet above sea level, which makes it the largest body of water in North America located at that altitude. During the winter months, the southern shore of the lake is the perfect place to catch animals in search of water since this area doesn't freeze. This is because there is geothermal activity happening nearby. Although the lake is a popular destination for boaters, the lake starts to freeze in early December and sometimes doesn't thaw until early June.

Grand Prismatic Spring

As the largest hot spring in the United States, Grand Prismatic Spring is a hot attraction in Yellowstone National Park. According to Bennett Velasquez, it's the rainbow-colored waters that attract all the visitors. The center of the spring is cerulean blue, and the colors change to red, yellow, and orange toward the edges. First-time visitors won't want to miss one of the most photographed attractions in the park.

Bennett Velasquez is a young traveler who has visited France, England, Italy, Spain, Colorado, Hawaii, Monaco, and many more countries.

