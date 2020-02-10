Cordia Corporation Resumes Pink Current Status

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Cordia Corporation (OTC PINK:CORG) today announced that its common stock has resumed trading under Pink Current tier on OTC Markets. The Caveat Emptor designation has been removed.

"We look forward to accelerating our business plan with this issue resolved. Ghost kitchens continue to gain traction as consumers shift their dining preferences increasingly to delivery. We expect to have release dates for opening locations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles very soon " added Peter Klamka CEO of Cordia.

A ghost kitchen is a professional food preparation and cooking facility set up for the preparation of delivery-only meals. A ghost kitchen contains the kitchen equipment and facilities needed for the preparation of restaurant meals but has no dining area for walk-in customers. Cordia intends to develop a network of ghost kitchens starting in Nevada and California.

Since 2014, digital ordering and delivery facilitated by companies like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash, has grown three times faster than dine-in traffic, and that growth shows no signs of slowing down: according to recent industry data, restaurant delivery sales are projected to grow at more than three times the rate of on-premises revenue through 2023. The majority of that increase will be in digital orders, which are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 22 percent through 2023.

CONTACT:

contact@cordiakitchens.com

213-915-6673

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing the Company's business model, locating ghost kitchen locations, and developing ghost kitchens. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

