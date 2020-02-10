Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - Sanwire Corporation (OTC Pink: SNWR) ("Sanwire" or the "Company"), a diversified company with a focus on the entertainment industry, is pleased to announce that Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), a social media marketing and music distribution company and soon to be acquired by Sanwire, has executed a partnership agreement with RocketSongs whereby RocketSongs will become Intercept's first member of Intercept's new Premium Partner program.

RocketSongs transforms the way original songs are licensed and distributed. RocketSongs maintains a catalog of thousands of hand-picked tracks from top publishing and production companies and has surpassed 10,000 artists.

RocketSongs and Intercept have been working on expanding this relationship for a while. Both companies have many mutual artists and connecting respective services allows Intercept to help RocketSong's large customer base and offers RocketSongs' customers easy access to Intercept's array of services for artists.

"Our customers have been asking for tighter integration between our marketing and distribution data and other services our partners deliver to independent artists," said Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept. "This partnership will help us expand our revenue and future customer acquisition."

"It's becoming increasingly important to have a single dashboard where artists can track all their licensing, streaming and marketing activity," said John Cesario, CEO of RocketSongs. "Our combined services can really make a difference for an artist. We help artists license their music to others, and Intercept delivers and promotes our music to the world. Every artist can benefit."

As of close of business day Friday 2/7/20, Sanwire's total outstanding common shares are 221,053,147; total restricted common shares are 179,761,665; and total unrestricted common shares are 41,291,482.

About RocketSongs

Rocket Songs transforms the way original songs are licensed and distributed. RocketSongs allows an artist to search, find and listen to songs, choose a song to license and then download the lyrics, instrumental tracks and record their own version of the song. For more information, please visit www.rocketsongs.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, please visit www.sanwirecorporation.com.

