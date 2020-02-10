Web Presence: Harbortouch Explains 3 Reasons Never to Buy a Used POS System

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / As a business owner, being cost-conscious is a fundamental part of your job. However, while buying used equipment can reduce operations costs, it's important to remember you get what you pay for. When it comes to point of sale (POS) systems, the team at Harbortouch, one of the nation's leading POS system providers, advises considering your purchase as an investment, and never buying secondhand.

First of all, keep in mind that POS systems are computer systems. As with any computer, they utilize operating systems (OS), such as Windows, Linux, Android, or iOS. Operating systems are regularly updated to provide a better user experience than the current version, enhanced functionality, added features, and more. In many cases, bargain POS systems contain outdated operating systems, which could hinder your operations and put you at risk of security vulnerabilities and decreased efficiency.

Secondly, when you purchase a new POS system you have the opportunity to choose POS software specifically suited to your business needs. When you buy used, this isn't an option.

POS systems are available with a broad range of functions and designs tailored for particular businesses, from fast-casual dining to nightclubs, to sit-down restaurants and retail shops.

Choosing the right solution is essential to ensure you get the most out of your system. Furthermore, even if your used POS system is compatible with your business as is, the software may not be PCI compliant, meaning you may not be able to securely accept credit cards, a preferred payment method for many customers. What's more, you may need to transfer ownership of the software account and may need to reprogram the software for your inventory, which can be challenging and time-consuming.

Another thing to be conscious of with secondhand POS systems is that the hardware is likely to be outdated or worn. New POS systems are likely to be built with sturdy, ergonomic design, while older models may be clunky and take up quite a bit of counter space. As with old phones or computers, it's also more challenging to find replacement parts or hardware drivers for older POS models. Furthermore, used POS systems are typically out of warranty, meaning any repair costs will come out of your pocket. With new systems, you can rely on the manufacturer to repair or replace defective components.

More on Harbortouch

Harbortouch has served more than 400,000 small to mid-size businesses, providing first-class POS software and hardware and earning numerous stellar Harbortouch reviews from satisfied customers. From secure payment processing to cloud-based reporting and management tools, Harbortouch's model makes its products affordable for any budget. Harbortouch's ground-breaking free POS program is regularly featured on the hit TV show Bar Rescue.

