A group of chemists at Russia's RUDN University has developed a series of compounds based on methylammonium iodide and iodine, which it says could be used to produce perovskite solar devices without the need for toxic solvent materials. This would also allow perovskite cells to be manufactured without chemical products to be disposed of.The increasing presence of perovskites on the PV manufacturing roadmap poses a whole series of questions, not least of which is the environmental impact of their production. Perovskites potentially offer high-efficiency solar generation at a much lower cost than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...