

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus death toll in China has crossed 900, with the number of confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV rising to more than 40,000.



China reported 97 deaths on Sunday, the highest number of casualties triggered by the deadly virus in a day since the outbreak in December.



However, the good news is that the number of newly infected people per day has stabilized, and the proportion of patients cured from the infection rose to 8.2 percent from 1.3 percent two weeks ago.



The preliminary results show the effectiveness of medical treatment. For Hubei province and Wuhan city, the epicenter of the epidemic, their capacities of medical treatment have been remarkably reinforced, the National Health Commission (NHC) spokesperson Mi Feng said at a press conference in Beijing Monday.



The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland reached 40,171 by the end of Sunday, and 908 people had died of the virus infection.



China and the World Health Organization (WHO) will form a joint expert team to conduct in-depth discussions on and evaluations of the epidemic and its containment.



An advance team of the WHO is scheduled to arrive in Beijing Monday to discuss related arrangements with the Chinese side, Mi told reporters.



'We welcome international experts including those from the United States to take part in the joint expert team,' she added.



Meanwhile, Xinhua reported that millions of people headed back to work Monday after an extended holiday.



In a circular released over the weekend, the State Council, or China's cabinet, urged institutions to take efforts to protect workers from getting infected and at the same time resume production as soon as possible.



Companies providing epidemic control supplies and services such as medical material and daily necessities are among the first groups to resume work and have already begun racing back to full capacity to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.



According to a global map published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus infections were reported in 28 countries.



In the United States, 12 people in five states were confirmed positive in lab tests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX