Demand for Inactive Dried Yeast Significant in Bakery and Brewery; Conventional Varieties Continue to Dominate Sales, Reports Future Market Insights

Key market players are augmenting their investments in innovative social media marketing for enhanced visibility.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Future Market Insights, London: The global inactive dried yeast market will surpass revenues worth US$ 980 Mn by 2029 end, with growth projected at a double-digit CAGR. While gains in market will be concentrated in the food & beverages industry, sales of inactive dried yeast are also receiving a prominent push from animal feed industry.

"The nutritional yeast industry continues to be largely influenced by pricing of raw materials such as sugar syrups, and molasses. Effective efforts must be channelized to overcome challenges of low supply of these raw materials and the subsequent hike in prices of end products," recommends the Future Market Insights report.

Key Takeaways of Inactive Dried Yeast Market Study

Conventional dried yeast accounts for more than 90% of global sales.

Powder and flakes remain preferred forms of inactive dried yeast, with a collective market share of over 75%.

Adoption of instant dried yeast in bakery & confectionary and brewery remains a lucrative prospect.

Developing economies represent an attractive growth potential.

Inactive Dried Yeast Market - Top Growth Drivers

Increasing preference for inactive dried yeast over conventional dough handlers such as L-cysteine is the key factor driving sales.

Natural and unprocessed inactive dried yeast is label-friendly, which continues to boost its marketability.

Adoption of inactive dried yeast by animal feed industry continues to create a steady stream of opportunities.

Inactive Dried Yeast Market - Key Restraints

Limited awareness about benefits of inactive dried yeast in animal feed continues to restrict market growth in developing regions.

Dominance of contaminated varieties of brewer's yeast in sales continue to fuel consumer reluctance to opt for inactive dried yeast.

Adulteration with urea and improper labelling will remain major roadblocks to broader adoption in animal feed industry.

Competition Landscape of Inactive Dried Yeast Market

Competition analysis of inactive dried yeast market reveals that capacity expansion will remain key developmental strategy of leading market players. Strategic partnerships will also be preferred by a large number of companies in the manufacturing landscape. Frequent new launches keep the competition scene dynamic; as strong product portfolio continues to take center stage. Companies are also extending their customer outreach through innovative social media marketing strategies.

This study has profiled some prominent players operating in the inactive dried yeast market, which include but are not limited to, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand, Inc., Leiber GmbH, Bio Springer S.A., Associated British Foods Plc, Titan Biotech Limited, and Tangshan Top Bio-Technology Co.

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 250 pages provides actionable insights on the global inactive dried yeast market. The market analysis is based on sales channel (B2B and B2C), nature (organic and conventional Inactive dried yeast), fortification (fortified and unfortified), form (powder, flakes, tablets, and capsule), and application (food & beverages and dietary supplements), across seven major regions.

