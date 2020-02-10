Renforth Resources Inc.: Additional Mineralization Added to Renforth's Discovery Veins, Including 8.5m of 0.87 g/t Au at a Distance of 49.5m Down Hole

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC Pink:RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to share with our shareholders recent results from additional sampling of a Discovery Vein drill hole from November 2019. This resampling results in new assay information, including 8.5m of 0.87 g/t Au at a depth of only 49.5m down the hole, which was not previously known to be mineralized. This shallow mineralization was included in a total of 9.8m of mineralization the new data adds to the drill hole. The additional sampling was undertaken in order to obtain quarter cuts of certain samples which were taken in November 2019 but not processed due to equipment issues. In taking the quarter cut samples Renforth's geologist decided to take "contingency" samples of greywacke in order close off mineralized intercepts. These contingency samples unexpectedly gave gold values in assay, including 2.3 g/t Au over 2m between 49.5 and 51.5m as measured in the core box. The core box in question is pictured below. The assumption in the field was that the sample would come back with a zero value, based on visual inspection of the core as compared to other core drilled in other areas. Renforth has discovered that this assumption is incorrect in the Discovery Veins.

Renforth is very happy to have discovered that greywacke, possibly with micro fractures present but difficult to discern or wispy, indistinct veining, is carrying gold in the Discovery Veins. As a result, come spring when core is accessible, Renforth will be relogging the Discovery Vein drillholes with this new knowledge in mind.

The complete results of the resampling are presented below in black, blue are sample results previously press released on January 21, 2020.

Drillhole REN-19-34 Resampling

DDH Dip Azimuth UTM_E UTM_N From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

g/t Zone REN-19-34 -60 180 691844 5345282 4.5 5.5 1 0.43 Discovery Veins REN-19-34 -60 180 691844 5345282 34.6 35.6 1 1.41 Discovery Veins REN-19-34 -60 180 691844 5345282 47 48 1 0.41 Discovery Veins REN-19-34 -60 180 691844 5345282 49.5 58 8.5 0.87 Discovery Veins including -60 180 691844 5345282 49.5 51.5 2 2.3 Discovery Veins or -60 180 691844 5345282 49.5 52.5 3 1.83 Discovery Veins including -60 180 691844 5345282 55.6 56.5 1 1.92 Discovery Veins including -60 180 691844 5345282 57.5 58 0.5 2.55 Discovery Veins or -60 180 691844 5345282 55.5 58 2.5 1.3 Discovery Veins REN-19-34 -60 180 691844 5345282 67.4 67.6 0.3 0.8 Discovery Veins REN-19-34 -60 180 691844 5345282 82.9 83.5 0.6 1.7 Discovery Veins

*Distances given are as measured in the core box, not true width

Core Box in Nov. 2019

In the picture above the marker block for 48m is seen in the 4th row back, from the front (closest to the viewer). The 51m marker block can be seen in the 2nd row back from the front. This interval was not marked for sampling in November 2019.

Sample data referred to in this press release was obtained from samples bagged, tagged and sealed in the field, and then hand delivered to Laboratoire d'Analyse Bourlamaque, in Bourlamaque, Québec for fire assay for gold.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ # 2129), a "Qualified Person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

T:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances' additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may', "will', "plan', "expect', "believe', "anticipate', "estimate', "intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575886/Additional-Mineralization-Added-to-Renforths-Discovery-Veins-Including-85m-of-087-gt-Au-at-a-Distance-of-495m-Down-Hole