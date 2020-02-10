Regulatory News:

The Mediawan group (Paris:MDW) announces its partnership with content producer Black Dynamite, specialist in premium documentaries, through the acquisition of a majority interest*.

Black Dynamite, created by Eric Hannezo in 2010, has had many successful hits, some of them distributed by Mediawan. It soon became a key player in documentaries such as "Omar Sy" and especially those related to sports, such as "Le K Benzema", "In the shadow of Teddy Riner", "Antoine Griezmann: Champion du Monde" and "Les bleus, une autre histoire de France", a documentary about the French national football team.

Also active in the drama segment, the company will continue to expand within the Mediawan group. Its many projects include several Netflix original documentaries currently in production and also the documentaries "Tony Parker: the last shot" and, in theatre on February 26th, "Cyrille" about a French farmer.

"We are proud of our partnership with the company Black Dynamite which has acquired a unique know-how in story-telling to make documentaries, series or films. This collaboration confirms our will of partnering with the best creative talents to strengthen our expertise, especially in the production of documentaries, in order to address the growing demand for premium content from long-standing broadcasters as well as new market players", Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Management Board.

*Mediawan is acquiring a 55% interest in Black Dynamite. Black Dynamite will be consolidated in the group's accounts from 31/12/19. Troisième Œil Productions will retain its 30% interest and Eric Hannezo will have 15%.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four sub-sectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

About Black Dynamite

Black Dynamite Production is an audiovisual production company managed since July 2010. Since its creation, Black Dynamite has produced broadcasting programs, documentaries and short programs for the large general interest channels and the specialist channels of the TNT and of cable and satellite TV. Black Dynamite Production's favourite themes are sport, culture and cinema with a permanent, implicit aim of transmitting strong and universal values. Black Dynamite has gained unique know-how in the areas of story-telling and imaging.

www.blackdynamiteprod.fr

