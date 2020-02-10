The "UK: Clothing Footwear: Clothing 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
The UK Clothing 2019-2024 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK clothing market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2019 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers, as well as our 2019 UK clothing survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative consumers.
The UK clothing market is forecast to grow by 6.0% out to 2024, a marginal rise on the growth achieved over the past five years. While we expect consumer confidence to improve as agreements are put in place for the UK to leave the EU with the retail market likely to see some benefit, we do not expect a significant boost to clothing volumes in the short term as shoppers retain their cautious approach to spending.
Scope
- Primark is forecast to overtake M&S as the UK clothing market leader in 2019.
- The percentage of UK consumers that purchased clothing fell by 1.9ppts in the year to March 2019 to 83.2%.
- Value for money is the most important purchase motivator for clothing, especially among family shoppers aged 35-44 and also those aged over 65.
- The UK online clothing market will rise by 27.4% over the next five years, creating a 3.7bn sales opportunity.
Reasons to buy
- Utilise our analysis of how midmarket retailers such as Arcadia, Debenhams and Marks Spencer are struggling in the clothing sector to consider how to avoid the same pitfalls and stay relevant.
- Learn what drives consumers to make a clothing purchase, such as value for money, quality and price, in order to boost appeal among target customers and maximise sales potential.
- Learn how online retailers can best utilise physical space in order to support long-term growth plans.
- Understand which consumers are shopping online for clothing and what delivery methods they are using in order to refine your online proposition and satisfy shopper needs.
Key Topics Covered:
THE HOT ISSUES
- Market drivers and inhibitors in clothing
- Main issues in clothing
- Retailers' approach to discounting must be addressed in 2020
- Midmarket players struggle to retain relevance and share
- Online pureplays should utilise pop-ups, showrooms and concessions to support long-term growth
- Growing appetite for second-hand clothing and fashion rental poses threat to future prospects of retail market
- Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
- Headlines
- The sector at a glance
- Overall sector size
- Overall sector growth
- Category growth in clothing
- Category dynamics: womenswear
- Category dynamics: women's outerwear
- Category dynamics: women's underwear
- Category dynamics: menswear
- Category dynamics: men's outerwear
- Category dynamics: men's underwear
- Category dynamics: childrenswear
- Category dynamics: girlswear
- Category dynamics: boyswear
- Category dynamics: infantswear
- Category dynamics: accessories
- Spend per head
- Online dynamics
WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
- Channels of distribution
- Market shares
- Visited retailers
- Retailer profiles
- ASOS
- John Lewis
- Marks Spencer
- Ted Baker
- Tesco
- Competitor dynamics
HOW WHY PEOPLE SHOP
- Who shops and where they are located
- What people purchase
- Channels used by consumers
- Fulfilment methods used by consumers
- Frequency of shopping
- What's important when purchasing clothing
- Retailer recommendation
- Shopping preferences
Companies Mentioned
- Accessorize
- Adidas
- Amazon
- Ambrose Wilson
- Arcadia
- Arket
- ASDA
- ASOS
- boohoo.com
- Burberry
- Coast
- Cos
- Crew Clothing
- Debenhams
- Dorothy Perkins
- eBay
- Evans
- Farfetch
- Femme Luxe
- Finery
- Gymshark
- H&M
- Harpenne
- House of Fraser
- Hush
- I Saw It First
- In The Style
- JD Sports
- JD Williams
- John Lewis Partners
- Karen Millen
- Lavish Alice
- Littlewoods
- M&S
- Matalan
- Matchesfashion
- Missguided
- Missy Empire
- Monsoon
- Mothercare
- Mulberry
- Net-a-Porter
- New Look
- Next
- Nike
- Oasis
- Oliver Bonas
- Peacocks
- PrettyLittleThing
- Primark
- River Island
- Sainsbury's
- Selfridges
- Sosandar
- Sports Direct
- Superdry
- Ted Baker
- Tesco
- TK Maxx
- Topman
- Topshop
- Urban Outfitters
- Very.co.uk
- Wallis
- Zara
