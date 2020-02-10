The "UK: Clothing Footwear: Clothing 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

The UK Clothing 2019-2024 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK clothing market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2019 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers, as well as our 2019 UK clothing survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative consumers.

The UK clothing market is forecast to grow by 6.0% out to 2024, a marginal rise on the growth achieved over the past five years. While we expect consumer confidence to improve as agreements are put in place for the UK to leave the EU with the retail market likely to see some benefit, we do not expect a significant boost to clothing volumes in the short term as shoppers retain their cautious approach to spending.

Scope

Primark is forecast to overtake M&S as the UK clothing market leader in 2019.

The percentage of UK consumers that purchased clothing fell by 1.9ppts in the year to March 2019 to 83.2%.

Value for money is the most important purchase motivator for clothing, especially among family shoppers aged 35-44 and also those aged over 65.

The UK online clothing market will rise by 27.4% over the next five years, creating a 3.7bn sales opportunity.

Key Topics Covered:

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in clothing

Main issues in clothing

Retailers' approach to discounting must be addressed in 2020

Midmarket players struggle to retain relevance and share

Online pureplays should utilise pop-ups, showrooms and concessions to support long-term growth

Growing appetite for second-hand clothing and fashion rental poses threat to future prospects of retail market

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

Overall sector size

Overall sector growth

Category growth in clothing

Category dynamics: womenswear

Category dynamics: women's outerwear

Category dynamics: women's underwear

Category dynamics: menswear

Category dynamics: men's outerwear

Category dynamics: men's underwear

Category dynamics: childrenswear

Category dynamics: girlswear

Category dynamics: boyswear

Category dynamics: infantswear

Category dynamics: accessories

Spend per head

Online dynamics

WHERE PEOPLE SHOP

Channels of distribution

Market shares

Visited retailers

Retailer profiles

ASOS

John Lewis

Marks Spencer

Ted Baker

Tesco

Competitor dynamics

HOW WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Who shops and where they are located

What people purchase

Channels used by consumers

Fulfilment methods used by consumers

Frequency of shopping

What's important when purchasing clothing

Retailer recommendation

Shopping preferences

