WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
10.02.20
18:41 Uhr
10.02.2020
Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

The following primary insiders have on February 10, 2020 acquired shares in Hydro:

Executive Vice President Arvid Moss purchased 10 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.63 per share. New holding is 168 308 shares.

Executive Vice President Hilde Vestheim Nordh purchased 7 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 28.0 per share. New holding is 23 753 shares.

Investor contact
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

