Technavio has been monitoring the global transportation turnstiles market since 2018 and the market is expected to grow by USD 124.13 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Read the 124-page report with TOC on "Transportation Turnstiles Market Analysis Report by Application (Metro stations, Airports, and Bus stations), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by growing global air passenger traffic. In addition, the rising adoption of high-speed trains is anticipated to boost the growth of the transportation turnstiles market.

Factors such as the expansion of the middle-class population in developing countries and the rising global working population have increased the number of air travelers over recent years. In addition, many regional airlines are offering low fares and seasonal and frequent flyer discounts to increase their customer base. Moreover, the growth of the tourism and recreational industry has further increased global air passenger traffic. These factors have increased the adoption of transportation turnstiles at airports, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Major Four Transportation Turnstiles Market Companies:

Gunnebo

Gunnebo operates its business through segments such as EMEA, APAC, and Americas. The company offers a wide range of transport turnstiles. Some of the key offerings include tripod turnstiles and metro bi-parting turnstiles.

Mikroelektronika

Mikroelektronika operates its business through segments such as Software, Card and ticket validators, Onboard computers, Ticket vending machines, Turnstiles and gates, and Accessories. The company offers a wide range of turnstiles such as rotating turnstiles, sliding turnstiles, mobile turnstiles, and similar products.

Turnstar Systems

Turnstar Systems operates its business through segments such as Anti-terror, Man-trap cubicles, Pay for entry system, Revolving doors, Special needs gate, Speed gates, Turnstiles, and Vehicle barriers. DROP ARM BARRIER and STREAMLINE turnstiles are the key offerings of the company.

Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik

Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik operates its business through segments such as Trolleys, Baskets, Tables, Stands and displays, Guidance and security systems, Trolley shelters, Pallet systems, Shelving systems and installation solutions, Deposit systems and machines, and Software systems. The company offers motor-driven turnstiles and electro-mechanical turnstiles.

Transportation Turnstiles Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Metro stations

Airports

Bus stations

Americas

APAC

EMEA

