Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - Block X Capital Corp. (CSE: BXXX) ("Block X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it held a special meeting of shareholders on February 3, 2020. The proposals submitted for shareholder approval were approved, specifically modernizing the Company's constating documents by adopting a new set of articles of the Company, a copy of which has been posted to SEDAR.

The Company also wishes to announce the resignation of Mrs. Emily Davis as Director and Corporate Secretary and thanks her for her contributions to the Company over the years. Replacing Mrs. Davis is Ms. Lisa Kowan. Ms. Kowan brings over 20 years of experience, working with both large and small public companies listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Block X

Block X (CSE: BXXX) seeks investment opportunities in early to mid-stage blockchain and emerging technology companies. Block X is dedicated to disciplined due diligence, governance, and an investment process that results in highly qualified investment opportunities.

