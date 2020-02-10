FAVO Realty, Inc.: FAVO Realty Inc Files Form 15 with the SEC withdrawing the December 12, 2019 Initial Form 10 Registration Statement which went effective today

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / FAVO Realty, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO), a real estate investment and asset management company announced today they filed Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today withdrawing the Initial Form 10 Registration Statement filed on December 12, 2019 despite it going effective today.

With last weeks announcement of the sale of FAVO Blockchain Inc. and the signed Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase the Johnstown, PA Dollar General Property. The company believes it is in the best interest to withdraw the application and file a new registration statement once they close on the Dollar General property, which is expected to be within 60 days.

FAVO Realty's CEO, Vincent Napolitano stated, "We believe it is in the best interest and more transparent to our shareholders to withdraw the registration statement at this time and file new one after closing the Johnstown property. FAVO's only focus now is acquiring commercial real estate assets that we believe will provide income and growth for decades."

Form 15 Registration Filing can be found here:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1795851/000121390020003081/f1512g0220_favorealty.htm

More About FAVO Realty, Inc:

FAVO REALTY, INC is a real estate investment company which intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties and other real estate investments located throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Realty Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable. www.favogrp.com

More About FAVO Group, LLC:

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Realty Inc. (FAVO - OTC Markets). They were founded by a Group of Real Estate and Capital Market professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of Real Estate related transactions. www.favogrp.com

CONTACT:

Email: info@favogrp.com

Tel: 833.FAVOGRP

SOURCE: FAVO Realty, Inc and FAVO Group, LLC

