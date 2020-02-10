RingCentral extends large enterprise reach by joining Atos' Digital Workplace solutions portfolio

Atos SE (CAC40: ATO), a global leader in digital transformation, and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Atos will add RingCentral as the preferred provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. Atos and RingCentral will enter into a System Integrator (SI) relationship and will introduce a co-branded UCaaS solution. The co-branded solution will be a key part of Atos' Digital Workplace client and partner offer, complementing its existing OpenScape UC solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Atos as our first global Systems Integrations partner, creating opportunities for RingCentral to provide our global cloud communications platform to large, marquee customers in Atos' digital transformation practice," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman and CEO, RingCentral. "Atos provides a new dimension of long-term growth as we continue to lead the charge in UC to UCaaS transformation with our unwavering commitment to innovation and strong culture of strategic partnerships."

Atos is a global leader in enabling digital transformation with annual revenue of approximately $13 billion. Atos is ranked #1 in Europe for Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing. Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors including: healthcare, energy and utilities, telecom and media, retail and transport, public sector, defense, manufacturing, financial services and insurance. The co-branded solution will help grow its global market opportunity for larger digital transformation projects.

"RingCentral's world-class communications platform combined with Atos' proven leadership in Digital Workplace solutions provides our customers the opportunity to further streamline their digital transformation projects across all lines of business IT," said Elie Girard, CEO, Atos. "With an Atos installed base ranging across large enterprises and governmental agencies, we are excited about the potential of the new strategic partnership."

Along with this strategic partnership, RingCentral will acquire IP from Atos, including a portfolio of certain patents.

